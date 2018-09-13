Two Edmonds School District high school students named National Merit Semifinalists

Two Edmonds School District high school students — one at Edmonds-Woodway and one at Mountlake Terrace — were named National Merit Scholarship program semifinalists, our online news partner The Seattle Times reports.

The two students are Aaron A. Khouvong of Edmonds-Woodway High School and Cameron M. Suraci of Mountlake Terrace High School.

The state’s semifinalists, along with 16,000 others across the nation, had the highest scores on the 2017 PSAT taken by 1.6 million juniors this past year. About 90 percent of students named as semifinalists will be named finalists in February. About half the finalists are awarded Merit Scholarships worth about $31 million in total.

