Two-alarm fire heavily damages Brier home

A two-alarm fire at a Brier home this afternoon caused more than $300,000 in damage and displaced four adults.

According to South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes, the fire was reported by a resident at 4:11 p.m. at the two-story house in the 3900 block of 237th Place Southwest. The caller told dispatchers he was working on a motorcycle in the garage when it caught fire.

South County Fire crews responding to the call could see a large column of black smoke from Cedar Way. The garage and living quarters above were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the house. All residents safely exited the house. One firefighter sustained a minor injury.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control. They remained on the scene for several hours extinguishing hot spots.

Fire damage left the house uninhabitable. Support 7 and the Red Cross are assisting the four residents displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by South County Fire Marshals, Hynes said.