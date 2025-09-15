Tuition-based Edmonds School District preschool registration continues

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Edmonds School District continues to accept registrations for its 2025-2026 Tuition-Based Preschool Program, open to all children residing within district boundaries who are ages 3 to 5 years old as of Sept. 1.

The ESD Preschool Program is an inclusive model designed to serve a wide range of children and create a welcoming, supportive environment for every learner. In collaboration with families, highly qualified early childhood educators and educational assistants ensure each child’s strengths are valued and nurtured.

Program Highlights

Eligibility: Ages 3–5 by Sept. 1, residing within district boundaries

Schedule: Monday–Thursday, 2 hours and 45 minutes per session

Morning Session: 9:25 a.m.-12:10 p.m.

Afternoon Session: 1:10-3:55 p.m.

Meals: Breakfast served in the morning session; lunch served in the afternoon session

Tuition: $470 per month

Lead instructors are trained early childhood educators who foster a safe, engaging and inclusive learning environment. Families are active partners in building a strong classroom community, and the program emphasizes collaboration, diversity and belonging.

For more details or to register, families can visit the district’s preschool web page.

Questions about enrollment can be directed to Barbara Coleman at 425-431-4919 or ColemanB573@edmonds.wednet.edu.