Tuesday water main break occurred during Sound Transit work, city says

The City of Mountlake Terrace provided more details Wednesday morning on a water main break that occurred Tuesday during Sound Transit light rail construction work in the Melody Hill neighborhood near Interstate 5.

MLT Public Works Operations and Maintenance Manager Peter Dressel said in an email Wednesday that the break occurred just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when a contractor working on the light rail project broke a water main. “We believe the water main was damaged by an excavator that was excavating close to the water main while working to remove the sound wall and footings in that area,” he said.

Service to customers was restored mid-morning Tuesday. The water line still has not been repaired, but it has been isolated between water valves, Dressel said.

As for who will foot the cost of repairs, Dressel said that “Sound Transit or one of their contractors should be picking up the bill, although that will take some time to determine.”

The city warned customers Tuesday that they may see some sediment in the water as a result of the break. Customers were advised to run cold water through tub or sinks until it is clear.