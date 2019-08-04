Tuesday: MLT National Night Out event at Evergreen Playfield

A reminder that tThe City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Evergreen Playfield Complex, 22205 56th Ave. W.

There will be music, bouncy houses, free food and more. This year’s event features a balloon artist, caricature artist, DJ music, face painting, and a visit from legendary firefighter Smokey Bear. Police will make a brief presentation on how families can protect themselves from being victims of crime.

Cascade Bicycle Club will host a Bike Rodeo and give away free bike helmets at the tennis courts parking lot on the south side of the field. Seattle Tae Kwon Do will demonstrate martial arts and the Mountlake Terrace Dance Program will also entertain. Police, fire and public works vehicles will be on display and guests may sit inside to experience how it feels to be a first responder. Visitors can enjoy free hot dogs, sno cones, popcorn, and other snacks as they stroll through the exhibits and enjoy the activities.

National Night Out promotes police/community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. This free family event combines entertainment, food and community involvement for a fun-filled evening. Citizens can meet city officials, visit over 30 local businesses and service organizations, and celebrate with family, friends and neighbors.