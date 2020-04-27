Tubie Friends online fundraising auction starts April 28

Tubie Friends is a South Snohomish County-based non-profit organization that helps families who have children with feeding tubes or other medical devices implanted in their bodies. Tubie Friends customizes stuffed animal to have the same devices as the child to give them a relatable comfort ite

These items can be used for therapy, education of caregivers/school staff, and for comfort.

The all-volunteer organization’s online auction is its largest fundraiser for the year, and it begins on Tuesday, April 28. To accommodate COVID-19 stay-at-home guidelines, pickups will have flexible dates so you don’t make an extra trip out. In addition, social distancing rules will be followed, including wearing gloves and masks when handling your items.