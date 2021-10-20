Tsunami siren drill to take place in Edmonds Oct. 21

Visitors to Edmonds are reminded that there will be a tsunami siren drill set for Thursday, Oct. 21. The drill is scheduled to occur between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and will last approximately 15 minutes.

The tsunami system is tested once each year, with the actual tsunami warning wail sound played in conjunction with the Great Washington ShakeOut earthquake and tsunami drill. The siren will be followed by an audio message in English and Spanish with instructions to move to higher ground. The message will indicate this is a test.

To hear a recording of the tsunami siren, click here. The new siren system, called an All Hazard Alert Broadcast (AHAB), was installed near the Edmonds waterfront in June 2021. (You can learn more in a related My Edmonds News story here.)

The Edmonds siren system is also regularly tested on the first Monday of every month at noon. The sirens play the Westminster Chimes followed by an audio message in English and Spanish.

The Great Washington ShakeOut is part of international shakeout events focused on earthquake preparedness that take place each year on the third Thursday of October around the world. To learn more about various activities and ways to participate individually, visit The Great Washington ShakeOut – Get Ready!.