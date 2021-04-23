Tryouts coming soon for FC Edmonds soccer club

Attention youth soccer players: FC Edmonds tryouts are right around the corner.

Sno-King Youth Club’s FC Edmonds is a premier soccer club serving players predominantly from the greater Edmonds, Lynnwood, and Mountlake Terrace areas. For nearly 20 years, the league’s recreational feeder program has been Sno-King Youth Club based in Edmonds.

For more information and to register, visit skyc.net. Direct questions to Director of Soccer Operations Ryan Camden at 425-775-2633.