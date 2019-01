Interested in chair yoga? Give it a try Jan. 29 and 31 at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center and meet the new instructor.

The class — from 10:30-11:30 a.m. — is free on both days.

The MLT Community Senior Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. To learn. more, call 425-672-2407 or visit mltseniorcenter.net.