Trunks, candy donations needed for annual MLT Halloween Trunk R Treat

The Mountlake Terrace Business Association is hosting its 10th annual community Halloween favorite Trunk R Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

During the event, kids are invited to a safe and family-friendly trick or treat adventure around a local parking lot of decorated vehicles, with trunks open and full of candy.

There are spaces open for adults who want to participate by bringing a decorated trunk and at least 1,500 pieces of candy. For more information about hosting a trunk, click here.

Trunk R Treat is held at the intersection of 56th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest. Kids begin trick or treating at 5 p.m. All “trunks” must be on-site by 4 p.m. and set up by 4:30 p.m. Trunk R Treat typically lasts about two hours.

Candy donations that can be dropped off at either Sound Community Bank on 44th Avenue West or Espresso Break on 56th Avenue West.