Trunk R Treat draws a crowd for sweet evening

It was a thriller of an evening Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace’s annual Trunk or Treat event, held at the intersection of 56th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest.

The clear weather and 50-degree temperature made for a boo-tiful event. Excited kids, daddies and mummies waited patiently, with the line stretching halfway down the block.

Ghostly vehicles parked in the empty lot with their trunks open and full of candy. One car even played soulful Halloween music.

At 5 p.m., the crowd slinked its way into the lot. Volunteers served free cider and root beer — witch-ever you wanted. As trick-or-treaters snaked their way along the cars, they were given candies galore. Each car had a supply of about 1,000 pieces of treats. Make no bones about it, that’s a lot of sweets.

A total of 35 cars were slated for the event, but not all made it. Organizer Maria Ellis said, “I’m sad that there’s not as many cars, but it happens.” However, when I mentioned that the monstrous turnout from the community was evident, she said, “I know. I love it!”

She said she starts planning this event every August, when she vets possible participants.

Sponsors included Espresso Break, Mountlake Terrace/Brier Chamber of Commerce, Mountlake Church, Diamond Knot, and MLTnews.

— Story, photo and video by David Carlos