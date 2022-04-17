Trumpeter to perform April 27 in benefit concert for MTHS music programs

Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters is presents an evening with trumpeter Allen Vizzutti at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at the high school, 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

The MTHS concert bands and jazz bands will be performing with Vizzutti.

Tickets cost $10, and all proceeds go toward the MTHS Music program, rehearsal and performance costs.

Vizzutti is now a Seattle resident but while living in Los Angeles during the 1980s, he performed on over 100 motion picture sound tracks as well as countless TV shows, commercials and recordings with such artists as Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond, Chick Corea, the Commodores and Prince. His sounds can be heard on recent projects including the movies Furry Vengeance, 40 Days and 40 Nights, Unfaithfully Yours, Gridiron Gang and Scary Movie Four, and the Medal of Honor, Gears Of War 3 and Halo video games.