Trumpet virtuoso Alexander White soloist for Cascade Symphony’s ‘Brahms Fourth’ concert March 6

Trumpet virtuoso Alexander White, a member of the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, will be the featured soloist when the Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) performs its “Brahms Fourth” concert on Monday, March 6.

The show – under the direction of maestro Michael Miropolsky – will commence at 7:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), 410 4th Ave. N. A pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m. by KING-FM radio personality Dave Beck will preview the musical highlights for the evening.

The concert will open with French composer Paul Dukas’ La Peri, which Miropolsky describes as a “short but highly caffeinated and jubilant piece.” It was arranged by Cascade Symphony principal percussionist Ian Alvarez for this concert.

“Alexander White, a brilliant virtuoso, will debut with our orchestra, performing the “Trumpet Concerto” by 20th century Russian-Armenian composer Alexander Arutunian,” Miropolsky said.

White, who has been part of five Grammy Award-winning recordings with the Seattle Symphony as its associate principal trumpet, also has been associate principal trumpet for the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra in South Korea and principal trumpet for the Malaysian Philharmonic.

He is an award-winning soloist, having won the 2007 International Trumpet Guild Solo Competition and the 2009 Olga Koussevitztky Young Artist Award Competition. White was the first trumpet player in history to make the finals of the latter competition’s winds division. He has been an active quintet player during his career and can be heard on the American Brass Quintet’s CD, State of the Art: The ABQ at 50. White was educated at The Juilliard School under the instruction of Raymond Mase and Mark Gould.

The concert will also feature the Cascade Symphony’s performance of American composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Petite Suite de Concert, which Miropolsky describes as “full of charm and beauty.”

After the intermission, the orchestra will play German composer Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 4.

“Upon finishing the symphony, Brahms feared that this music would ‘never have an audience,’” Miropolsky said. “With its tremendous power and expressiveness, this symphony must be counted among Brahms’ greatest achievements, becoming a cornerstone of the world’s symphonic literature.”

Concert ticket prices are: $27 for adults; $22 for seniors (60-plus); and $10 for youth (12 and younger).

Tickets can be purchased online here and by telephone (425-275-9595). The ECA Box Office may be reached by email at boxoffice@ec4arts.org., and is currently open noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with extended hours during performances.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra, its upcoming season and other updates are available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.