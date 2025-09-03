Truck drivers can rest easier with new technology that finds parking along I-5

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Washington State Department of Transportation is launching a new program to help truck drivers find convenient and safe parking at rest areas and weigh stations along the Interstate 5 corridor.

The program is called the Truck Parking Information Management System. TPIMS equips truck drivers with real-time and predictive information about parking spaces available up ahead. It helps them plan up to four hours in advance of where to park. This helps ensure that truck drivers can find safe parking and that existing truck parking spaces are used to their full capacity.

Truck drivers are electronically monitored to ensure they do not exceed their driving hours. They must start searching for truck parking long before they actually need it. They report often spending more than an hour looking for space. Nationwide, there is just one parking space for every 11 trucks. Seventy-five percent of Washington’s truck drivers report problems finding safe parking at least once every week.

In response, WSDOT teamed with the University of Washington Star Lab to provide first-of-its-kind predictive information to truck drivers on parking availability up to four hours down the road. In addition, two vendors – Drivewyze and ParkerTruck – provide information for drivers either through in-cab displays in their trucks or through mobile apps on their phones. Truck drivers can find more details on how to access TPIMS information by visiting either vendor’s website.

Funding for the program is provided by the Freight Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, or INFRA grant program through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The technology currently is deployed at the first nine locations listed below, with two more scheduled for completion this month. Additional locations along the I-5 corridor will be deployed through 2026. By the end of September, information will be available for truck parking at:

Gee Creek Rest Area northbound (north of Vancouver, milepost 11)

Gee Creek Rest Area southbound (south of Woodland, milepost 12)

Maytown Rest Area (south of Olympia, milepost 93)

Fort Lewis Weigh Station (near DuPont, milepost 117)

SeaTac Weigh Station (between Fife and Federal Way, milepost 140)

Smokey Point Rest Area southbound (south of Mount Vernon, milepost 207)

Smokey Point Rest Area northbound (north of Marysville, milepost 207)

Custer Rest Area northbound (north of Bellingham, milepost 267)

Custer Rest Area southbound (south of Blaine, milepost 269)

Toutle River Rest Area northbound (north of Castle Rock, milepost 54)

Ridgefield Weigh Station (north of Ridgefield, milepost 15)

Truck drivers are encouraged to provide feedback on how well the program is working by completing a short online survey that will help WSDOT continue to improve the program. Those interested in receiving email updates on truck parking activities can subscribe on WSDOT’s website.