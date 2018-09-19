Trillium Apartments celebrates grand opening, ribbon cutting

Trillium Apartments, an apartment complex owned by the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO), held a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday.

“Now that the project is finished, it was well worth it,” said Duane Leonard, executive director. “We are helping the most vulnerable population.”

The property, located at 23000 55th Ave. W., consists of 40 households and provides affordable housing to people ages 62 and older. About half of the units are intended for veterans.

The way it works is residents will pay a designated percentage of their income for rent. The rest of the rent cost is subsidized.

Kristen Cane, director of development and policy for HASCO, said affordable housing for seniors is especially important, as many seniors live on a fixed income and social security is not enough to cover rent.

“This is a great project for HASCO to own,” she said. “It provides critical housing (to our community.)”

Though she said the need for affordable housing is still great in Snohomish County, this is a step in the right direction.

“We are happy to celebrate the end of the project,” she said.

For more information about the project, click here.

–By Natalie Covate