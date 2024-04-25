Trespass suspect threatens to kill resident with a crossbow; Mountlake Terrace police pursue

Mountlake Terrace Police report that a Ballinger Point Condominiums resident was threatened with a crossbow after confronting a trespasser early Tuesday morning.

A reader tip reported police sirens at Ballinger Park going “for over 30 minutes” on April 23, with several police vehicles remaining until after 4 a.m. Mountlake Terrace Police Department’s Cmdr. Scott King confirmed the report and provided details.

He said that at approximately 3:25 a.m. April 23, officers responded to an assault with a weapon call at Ballinger Point Condominiums.

King said that the victim reported a white male, approximately in his early to mid 30s, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a backpack, had trespassed onto private Ballinger Point Condo property.

The victim verbally confronted the suspect about the trespass. The suspect then pointed a crossbow at the victim and threatened to kill him.

The suspect eventually fled southbound on Lakeview Drive, where officers set up containment and initiated a K9 unit to track the suspect.

The track led to the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center, but officers could not locate the suspect.

No one was reported to have been harmed in the confrontation. King said that the investigation is ongoing.

— By Rick Sinnett