Trees for Parks project completed – more than 175 trees planted

The City of Mountlake Terrace has completed its Trees for Parks project, which replaces trees removed during Link light rail construction.

More than 175 trees consisting of western hemlock, incense cedar, grand fir, Japanese snowbell, Eddie’s white wonder dogwood, swamp white oak and bald cyprus were planted at Ballinger and Matt Hirvelä Bicentennial Parks, the city said in a news release.

A city press release stated that the trees were selected to create diversity in height, shade, species and appearance, and that city staff collaborated with a landscape architect and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission to select the locations and species.

The trees will be regularly watered throughout the summer to help them establish a strong root system. Parks Supervisor Celina Williams said that watering this many trees was a “big time commitment.”

“Our dedicated Parks crew will be watering these baby trees on a rotating basis to ensure they survive and thrive,” Williams said.

Funding for the trees came from Sound Transit as part of the permit agreement with the city for the construction of the light rail. As part of the permit conditions for the Lynnwood Link Extension light rail, Sound Transit paid to replace four trees for every one removed.