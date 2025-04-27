Treat mom to a Mother’s Day Tea in a Box

This Mother’s Day, you can give mom Tea in a Box, courtesy of the British Hedgehogs Daughters of the British Empire (DBE).

Each tea is for one person but there’s plenty to share. This year’s menu includes two sausage rolls, Coronation Chicken croissant, ham and cheese croissant, scone with jam and whipped cream, Millionaire shortbread, Lemon Drizzle Cake, two Anzac biscuits, cupcake, Bakewell bar and Two English tea bags.

Cost is $35 for pickup Saturday, May 10 in Edmonds, or pay an extra $5 for delivery within the Edmonds School District boundaries. Prepay through Zelle, then sign up for your slots. Organizers say the boxes always sell out, so don’t delay.

Sign up here.