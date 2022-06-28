Traveling Independence Day weekend? Plan ahead to avoid delays

With the Fourth of July holiday fast approaching, the Washington State Department of Transportation’s travel charts are now available to help people plan ahead. The weekend prior to Monday, July 4 is expected to see increased travel on many key routes including Interstate-5, I-90 and ferry service throughout the Puget Sound and San Juan Islands.

The closure of the U.S.-Canadian border the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in unreliable travel data and wait times for travelers. For this reason, WSDOT will not produce travel charts for the border crossing this year. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination remains a requirement for entry into Canada.

WSDOT encourages travelers to “know before they go,” and follow these tips whether traveling across town or the beautiful Evergreen State:

Get informed about WSDOT’s online tools, including the WSDOT mobile app, traffic cameras and email alerts.

Visit online traveler information for traffic, weather, ferry schedules and a real-time travel map.

Follow WSDOT’s social media accounts, such as several Twitteraccounts and the agency Facebook page.

Pre-program your vehicle radio to 530 AM and 1610 AM for highway advisory radio alerts.

Have a backup outdoor destination if your first choice is full. If parking lots are full, find an alternative site and never park along road shoulders, as this is unsafe for everyone on the roadway.

Allow extra time for travel to avoid rushing or distraction.

Carry extra food and water as well as extra masks and hand sanitizer as an added precaution for emergencies or unexpected stops.

Most state highway construction work is suspended through the holiday weekend – including Friday, July 1 – to ease congestion. However, Revive I-5 work which requires multiple lane closures in downtown Seattle will take place beginning 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 through 6:30 a.m. Monday, July 4. Please stay alert for new lane shifts or work zone staging areas that may remain in place. And please give any emergency repair crews plenty of space to work safely.

No construction or lane closures are planned on I-90 from Friday, July 1, until Tuesday, July 5. However, the usual holiday increase in traffic volumes means travelers should expect eastbound delays beginning on Thursday, June 30, then westbound Tuesday, July 5 (see charts for more detail). Receive text message alerts about significant delays by texting the number 468311 with the words “WSDOT Snoqualmie.”

In the Puget Sound, weekend toll rates will be in effect Saturday through Monday, July 2-4, on the SR 520 bridge and SR 99 tunnel. The I-405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on the weekend and Monday holiday.

People boarding a state ferry by vehicle should prepare for long waits. Peak travel times on most routes are expected to be westbound Thursday and Friday, June 30 and July 1, then eastbound, Monday and Tuesday, July 4-5. Customers also can bypass vehicle lines by traveling as a walk-on passenger.