Travel through Kenmore? Here are two projects that could affect your commute

Mountlake Terrace residents who drive through Kenmore as part of their commute may want to attend a Wednesday, Jan. 29 open house and information session for two projects that could impact their travels: The West Sammamish River Bridge Replacement project and pedestrian and bike safety projects on Juanita Drive Northeast and 68th Ave Northeast.

The open house will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. with a presentation and question-and-answer session at 6 p.m. The location is Kenmore City Hall, 18120 68th Ave. N.E., Kenmore.

Once underway, these projects will significantly impact pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle traffic in the Juanita Drive/68th Avenue Northeast corridor, the City of Kenmore said.

Both projects are expected to start in spring 2020, and will significantly impact pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle traffic, with periodic impacts to boat traffic under the bridge and use of the boat launch facility.

Can’t make the open house? The city will host an informal drop-in session on Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hangar, 6728 N.E. 181st St., Kenmore.

Throughout construction, you can find current information and sign up for email updates at www.kenmoreconstruction.com or by calling the projects’ hotline at 425-201-4147.