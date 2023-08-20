Travel: Kids biking in campgrounds? Follow these tips from Washington State Parks

Gone are the days where packs of kids ride bikes down urban and suburban streets until dark, a treasured memory from many Boomer, Gen X and early Millennial childhoods. But that feeling of freedom can be created — to an extent — in Washington State park campgrounds.

Washington State Parks notes, however, that campground loops are not bike paths or pedestrian streets. Cars, trucks and RVs, including park service vehicles, use them too. They offer a few tips for your kids to follow (yes, some nagging may be involved) so you can all rest easier on this vacation:

– Obey stop signs.

– Ride single file in groups, and make sure to head the right way on one-way streets. Take particular care on winding loop roads with blind spots.

– Don’t get too close to vehicles, and do not grab onto staff golf carts.

– Wear helmets.

– Be on the lookout for cars, trucks and RVs making frequent stops and backing up. Not all vehicles have backup cameras.