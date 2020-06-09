Travel alert: I-5 express lanes to close early until further notice

The Washington State Department of Transportation said Monday that the Interstate 5 express lanes through Seattle will be fully closed early, at 8 p.m. nightly, including weekends, and will reopen as usual the following mornings. This closure will remain in place until further notice, WSDOT said.

Express lane hours of operation are as follows:

Monday-Friday

Southbound – 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Northbound – 11:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Saturday & Sunday

Southbound – 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Northbound – 1:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed: 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.