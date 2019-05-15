‘Transportation: Getting From Here to There’ discussion now on video

Representatives from Sound Transit and Community Transit and the cities of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace — which will be receiving light rail stations were at the Lynnwood Library Tuesday night to discuss “Transportation: Getting from Here to There” during the Sno-Isle Libraries’ Issues That Matter program.

Those speaking at the Lynnwood Library event included David Kleitsch, Director of Economic Development for the City of Lynnwood; Roland Behee, Manager of Planning for Community Transit; Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, Mountlake Terrace Mayor and Kamuron Gurol, North Corridor Development Director for Sound Transit.

You can watch a video recording of the entire program, which was live-streamed, at the link above.