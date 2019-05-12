Transportation focus of Issues That Matter discussion at Lynnwood Library May 14

Sno-Isle Libraries’ 2019 Issues That Matter series of community discussions comes to the Lynnwood Library from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 on the topic of Transportation: Getting from Here to There.

Panelists include David Kleitsch, Director of Economic Development for the City of Lynnwood; Roland Behee, Manager of Planning for Community Transit; Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, Mountlake Terrace Mayor and Kamuron Gurol, North Corridor Development Director for Sound Transit .

Event moderator will be Teresa Wippel, founder and publisher of My Edmonds News and publisher of MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.

Other future topics and locations include:

Employment: Working on Future Jobs

  • May 21, 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Marysville Library
  • Facilitator:
    • Jon Nehring, Mayor of Marysville
  • Panelists:
    • Barb Tolbert, Mayor of Arlington
    • Nate Nehring, Snohomish County Council Member
    • Herman Calzadillas, Employment Solutions Manager at Everett Community College

Housing and Homelessness: Where will we all live?

  • June 3, 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Edmonds Library, Plaza Room
  • Facilitator:
    • Teresa Wippel, founder and publisher of My Edmonds News and publisher of MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.
  • Panelists:
    • Mindy Woods, Formerly Homeless Advocate
    • Karin Ellis, Consultant – Kone’ Consulting
    • Aaron Holm, Co-CEO – Blokable

Housing: Where will we all live?

  • June 4, 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Oak Harbor Library
  • Facilitator:
    • Christine Cribb, Executive Director of Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce
  • Panelists:
      • Steve Powers, Development Services Director, City of Oak Harbor
      • Robin Amadon, Housing Development Director, Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI)
      • Joanne Pelant, Housing Resource Coordinator, Island County
      • Meredith Penny, Long Range Planner at Island County Planning & Community Development

    The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

