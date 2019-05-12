Transportation focus of Issues That Matter discussion at Lynnwood Library May 14

Sno-Isle Libraries’ 2019 Issues That Matter series of community discussions comes to the Lynnwood Library from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 on the topic of Transportation: Getting from Here to There.
Panelists include David Kleitsch, Director of Economic Development for the City of Lynnwood; Roland Behee, Manager of Planning for Community Transit; Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, Mountlake Terrace Mayor and Kamuron Gurol, North Corridor Development Director for Sound Transit .
Event moderator will be Teresa Wippel, founder and publisher of My Edmonds News and publisher of MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.
Other future topics and locations include:
Employment: Working on Future Jobs
- May 21, 6:30-8 p.m.
- Marysville Library
- Facilitator:
- Jon Nehring, Mayor of Marysville
- Panelists:
- Barb Tolbert, Mayor of Arlington
- Nate Nehring, Snohomish County Council Member
- Herman Calzadillas, Employment Solutions Manager at Everett Community College
Housing and Homelessness: Where will we all live?
- June 3, 6:30-8 p.m.
- Edmonds Library, Plaza Room
- Facilitator:
- Teresa Wippel, founder and publisher of My Edmonds News and publisher of MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.
- Panelists:
- Mindy Woods, Formerly Homeless Advocate
- Karin Ellis, Consultant – Kone’ Consulting
- Aaron Holm, Co-CEO – Blokable
Housing: Where will we all live?
- June 4, 6:30-8 p.m.
- Oak Harbor Library
- Facilitator:
- Christine Cribb, Executive Director of Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce
- Panelists:
- Steve Powers, Development Services Director, City of Oak Harbor
- Robin Amadon, Housing Development Director, Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI)
- Joanne Pelant, Housing Resource Coordinator, Island County
- Meredith Penny, Long Range Planner at Island County Planning & Community Development
The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.
