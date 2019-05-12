Transportation focus of Issues That Matter discussion at Lynnwood Library May 14

Sno-Isle Libraries’ 2019 Issues That Matter series of community discussions comes to the Lynnwood Library from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 on the topic of Transportation: Getting from Here to There.

Panelists include David Kleitsch, Director of Economic Development for the City of Lynnwood; Roland Behee, Manager of Planning for Community Transit; Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, Mountlake Terrace Mayor and Kamuron Gurol, North Corridor Development Director for Sound Transit .

Event moderator will be Teresa Wippel, founder and publisher of My Edmonds News and publisher of MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.

Other future topics and locations include:

Employment: Working on Future Jobs

May 21, 6:30-8 p.m.

Marysville Library

Facilitator: Jon Nehring, Mayor of Marysville

Panelists: Barb Tolbert, Mayor of Arlington Nate Nehring, Snohomish County Council Member Herman Calzadillas, Employment Solutions Manager at Everett Community College



Housing and Homelessness: Where will we all live?

June 3, 6:30-8 p.m.

Edmonds Library, Plaza Room

Facilitator: Teresa Wippel, founder and publisher of My Edmonds News and publisher of MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.

Panelists: Mindy Woods, Formerly Homeless Advocate Karin Ellis, Consultant – Kone’ Consulting Aaron Holm, Co-CEO – Blokable



Housing: Where will we all live?

June 4, 6:30-8 p.m.

Oak Harbor Library

Facilitator: Christine Cribb, Executive Director of Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce

Panelists: Steve Powers, Development Services Director, City of Oak Harbor Robin Amadon, Housing Development Director, Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) Joanne Pelant, Housing Resource Coordinator, Island County Meredith Penny, Long Range Planner at Island County Planning & Community Development The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

