Transportation Commission to discuss SR 520 bridge toll rates, tech advancements in transportation

The Washington State Transportation Commission will take the first step in considering a toll rate adjustment on the State Route 520 bridge at its virtual meeting on March 13-14 while also hearing about how advancements in technology are affecting transportation on several fronts, including truck parking, the workforce, aviation and mobility.

According to a news release, the public is invited to attend the virtual meeting, which takes place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, and from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, March 14, on Zoom.

Those wishing to attend the meeting virtually may register for the Wednesday and Thursday sessions on the commission’s website. The meeting will also be streamed live on TVW. Public comment is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Some of the topics to be covered at the March meeting include:

Tolling on the SR 520 bridge: Commissioners will hear about toll rate changes to help meet the financial requirements of the SR 520 bridge that could take effect this summer. They will select options for rate increases that the public will have an opportunity to provide input on this spring.

Truck parking availability: The Washington State Department of Transportation will give an update on a $12 million grant to West Coast states to provide commercial truck drivers with real-time parking availability through a regional truck parking information management system.

Transportation electrification and the workforce: Representatives of labor groups will discuss challenges and opportunities for the state’s workforce in the delivery of infrastructure for transportation technologies of the future, such as electric and autonomous vehicles.

Emerging aviation technology: WSDOT’s drone program and its work on advanced air mobility will be featured.

AI to improve mobility: Insights into how generative artificial intelligence is helping governments analyze traffic data to improve mobility will be shared with commissioners.

The commission will offer online viewing accommodation at its office building at 2404 Chandler Court Southwest, Olympia, WA, 98502, for those unable to attend the meeting virtually.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state by finding the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder.

For more information about the commission and a complete meeting agenda, visit the commission’s website: wstc.wa.gov.