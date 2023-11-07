Transportation Commission to discuss possible I-405/SR 167 toll-rate adjustments

The Washington State Transportation Commission will discuss possible toll-rate adjustments for the Interstate 405 express toll lanes and State Route 167 high occupancy toll lanes that could take effect in early 2024 during a special virtual meeting on Monday, Nov. 13.

The public is invited to attend and comment, according to a news release.

The virtual meeting will take place from 3-5 p.m. The meeting will also be streamed on TVW. Those interested in attending virtually may register on the commission’s website, and public comment will be taken after the presentation is made. Written comments can be submitted via email to transc@wstc.wa.gov.

During the meeting, the commission will receive a briefing from the Washington State Department of Transportation on the potential toll rate adjustments under consideration, which would increase the minimum toll rate to $1 and increase the maximum toll rate to $12 or $15. WSDOT staff will also provide estimates on the operational and revenue effects of these possible changes.

This toll rate adjustment is the first phase of toll policy changes coming to the I-405/SR 167 corridor as the state prepares for the opening of a new segment that will extend the express toll lanes south between Bellevue and Renton in 2025. In 2024, the commission will consider additional policy changes for the full express toll lanes corridor, including possible changes to high occupancy vehicle requirements and express toll lanes’ hours of operations.

State law requires all toll revenue generated in the I-405/SR 167 corridor be used for improvements in the corridor. Current law directs the commission to set toll rates to generate revenue for corridor improvements and to maintain speeds of 45 mph for 90 percent of the time in the express toll lanes.

Following the Nov. 13 meeting, the commission will select a preferred toll rate adjustment proposal and initiate the public comment period at its Dec. 12-13 meeting in Olympia.

For more information and a complete meeting agenda, visit the commission’s website: wstc.wa.gov.