Transit shoulder driving coming to I-5 in Lynnwood, MLT this fall

Contractor crews in Snohomish County began work Oct. 1 to make a stretch of the southbound Interstate 5 shoulder drivable for transit buses. When open, the shoulder lane will help reduce bus travel times on weekdays when the freeway is congested.

As a result of the work, the HOV lane of southbound I-5 between the Lynnwood Transit Center and the Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly through the morning of Oct. 3. From Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, the HOV lane of the left general-purpose lanes of southbound I-5 in this same area will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of October.

The project, a 1.5-mile stretch of the southbound I-5 inside shoulder lane between the Lynnwood Transit Center and the Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station, is the first to move forward under a new bus-on-shoulder program funded by WSDOT and the voter-approved Sound Transit 3 (ST3) ballot measure.

In the coming weeks, crews will reinforce catch basins, restripe the shoulder lane and install detection loops in the shoulder to track how often buses use the lane for travel. Work is expected to finish in late October, with the lane open for transit use soon after. The shoulder lane will be clearly marked with “Authorized Transit Only” signs.

Community Transit and Sound Transit buses already use the shoulder lane on southbound I-405 when the morning commute is heavily congested. According to a Community Transit announcement, that operation has saved time for some bus riders, and bus routes using southbound I-5 now will have that benefit.

Buses will only drive on the southbound I-5 inside shoulder lane under limited circumstances:

During the weekday morning commute (Monday through Friday, 6-9 a.m.).

When traffic in the adjacent HOV lane is running substantially slower than posted speeds.

When a bus driver believes he or she will gain a time advantage by using the shoulder lane rather than remaining in the HOV lane.

The agencies expect buses to begin using the shoulder lanes between the Lynnwood Transit Center and the Mountlake Terrace freeway station in late October or early November. The feasibility study of other possible locations for bus on shoulder will be complete in 2019.