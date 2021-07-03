Transit operating on Sunday schedule Monday, July 5, to observe Independence Day

Community Transit and Sound Transit will operate a Sunday bus schedule on Monday, July 5, in observation of Independence Day.

For Community Transit

Local bus service, including Swift: Sunday schedule.

DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule.

Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service.

Sound Transit Route 512: Sunday schedule.

Customer Care phone lines: Closed.

RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed.

Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org. For help planning a trip, visit www.communitytransit.org/tripplanner, or contact Customer Care at (425) 353-RIDE (7433) prior to the holiday.

For Sound Transit, there will be no Sounder commuter rail service. ST Express bus and link light rail will be on a Sunday schedule.