Traffic impacts on 212th Street Southwest to continue next week



Drivers should expect continued traffic delays the week of Aug. 20 near the intersection of 212th Street Southwest and 63rd Avenue West due to a continued road closure on 212th Street Southwest.

From Aug. 20-24, crews plan to be raising manhole lids to grade, then move to the trail shoulder work and maintenance rock on the north side of 212th Street Southwest from 63rd Avenue West to 61st Place West during the week.

The City of Lynnwood advises that 212th Street will have the eastbound single lane opening together with the westbound detour, similar to when construction started.

Note, there will be some intermittent traffic impacts at the intersections of 212th Street Southwest and 61st Place West and/or 63rd Avenue West.

Flaggers may direct traffic on eastbound 212th Street or divert traffic at times to the 66th Avenue West to 208th Street Southwest detour, which has been signed and established. Local access to businesses will be provided and maintained.