Traffic alert for Tour de Terrace parade Friday, July 26

The Tour de Terrace summer festival kicks off Friday, July 26 with the 27th Annual Parade, a warm up for the Seafair Torchlight Parade. The parade takes off at about 6:45 p.m. with the roar of the precision Seattle Police Motorcycle Drill Team, followed by fan favorites including the Seafair Pirates and Clowns, Lake City Western Vigilantes, drill teams, dancers, floats, trucks, classic cars and much more.

The parade travels along 56th Avenue West from 234th Street Southwest, northward to the Evergreen Playfield Complex at 22205 56th Avenue West. The parade lineup, along with street closures and road construction, will cause heavier-than-usual pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area.

The Main Street Revitalization Project is underway, with significant construction along 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West. The road surface of 236th Street Southwest from Gateway Boulevard (east of I-5) to 56th Avenue West has undergone asphalt grinding, is covered with gravel, and has been reduced to one-lane of travel with flaggers controlling the direction of traffic.

Drivers should use the signed detour routes, which will be altered for the parade, or take an alternate route that may be more convenient, such as the 220th Street Southwest exit from Interstate 5. Please allow extra travel time.

Traffic in downtown Mountlake Terrace is expected to be heavy beginning at 5 p.m., especially around the Civic Center at 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West and along 236th and 220th Streets Southwest as parade participants check in. Street closures include 56th Avenue West between 236th and 220th Streets Southwest, and 224th Street Southwest (54th to 56th Avenues West), which is closed for the Street Fair. Note that 56th Avenue will close at 5 p.m. and reopen after the parade at approximately 9 p.m. (See accompanying map.)

For more information about Tour de Terrace, visit www.tourdeterrace.org, or find them on Facebook at Tour de Terrace.