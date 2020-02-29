Townhomes proposed for former Cedar Park Christian School – MLT site

More than 50 townhomes will be built on 2.12 acres that formerly housed classrooms and offices of Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace if plans for the site get approval from city officials this year.

The development proposal, submitted by Mountlake Terrace builder AFCO & Sons, calls for 12 buildings made up of 52 townhomes, 99 vehicle parking spaces, three driveways, pedestrian walkways and open space in the center of the development located in the 23600 block of 54th Avenue West.

Access into the development would be from both 54th Avenue West and an extension of 55th Avenue West that currently dead-ends just south of 236th Street Southwest.

Mountlake Terrace’s Community and Economic Development office is accepting public comment on the environmental impact of the project’s plans through March 6.

The property was sold by Cedar Park Schools to Cedar Park MLT LLC, a subsidiary of AFCO & Sons, last fall for $4.3 million after operations of Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace were absorbed by Cedar Park Christian School – Lynnwood.

Though classes are no longer held on the CPCS-MLT campus, the combined CPCS schools still utilize a gymnasium facility located on the west side 54th Avenue West that is not part of the proposed townhomes development.

— By Doug Petrowski