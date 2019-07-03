Town Center Subarea Plan public hearing before Planning Commission July 10

The City of Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission’s public hearing on the Town Center Subarea Plan and related documents is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10 at 7 p.m. at Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220.

The proposed amended Town Center Subarea Plan would encourage revitalization of the Town Center in anticipation of light rail service to the city in 2024. Recommended amendments to existing plans and development regulations call for developing a vibrant, attractive town center with offices, housing, retail stores and community amenities, the city said in an announcement.

The Planning Commission will consider amendments to the Town Center Subarea Plan (text and map amendments); amendments to Chapter 19.50, Zoning Code (text and map amendments); amendments to Chapter 19.123, Urban Design Standards, (text amendments); and amendments to the Economic Vitality Element of the Comprehensive Plan.

Additionally, the Planning Commission will consider a Comprehensive Plan map and zoning map amendment to redesignate approximately 1.3 acres of property from Urban Low Residential (ULR) to Park and Open Space (POS) located at 62nd Avenue West.

Following the public hearing, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation to the Mountlake Terrace City Council, which will begin its review of the updated plan. The update process began in mid-2018 with the city’s volunteer Economic Vitality and Town Center Task Force review. The task force presented its recommended plan to the City Council and Planning Commission in December. Since then, the Planning Commission has held 10 meetings to review the Town Center Subarea Plan and related documents.

For more information or questions about the Town Center Subarea Plan, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/1936.