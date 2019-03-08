Town Center Plan update scheduled for March 11 Planning Commission meeting

The Planning Commission will discuss and consider the Economic Vitality and Town Center Task Force’s recommended Draft Town Center Subarea Plan on Monday, March 11, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Interim City Hall.

The city’s volunteer Economic Vitality and Town Center Task Force began meeting in April and presented their recommended plan to the City Council and Planning Commission in December 2018 as part of the process to update the city’s Town Center Plan. So far, in 2019, the Planning Commission has held three work/study sessions; the March 11 meeting will be the fourth.

Each meeting includes a public comment period, which offers an opportunity for the public to provide additional input. After a few more work/study sessions, the Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing prior to forwarding a recommendation on the Draft Town Center Subarea Plan to the city council.

Mountlake Terrace Interim City Hall is located at 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220.

For more information or questions about the Economic Vitality and Town Center planning process, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/1936 or contact Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn at [email protected] or Assistant City Manager Stephen Clifton at [email protected]