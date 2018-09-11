Town Center Plan update on MLT City Council work/study agenda Sept. 13

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Sept. 13 work/study session is scheduled to consider the following:

– Update of Town Center Plan Process

– Review of Agreements with the Department of Commerce for Main Street Phase 1 Funding

– Review of Otak Contract Supplement No. 2 for Sound Transit Consultant Services

– Discussion of Salary Commission

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.