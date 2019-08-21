Tow truck collides with utility pole in MLT

A tow truck hit a utility pole near 220th Street Southwest and 66th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw, the truck hit the pole after the driver said he lost control of the vehicle. After the incident, the male driver was reported to have left the scene on foot. He was later found and cited for a hit and run, Caw said.

Additional time was required to clear the scene, as officials had to find a tow truck large enough to move the truck that collided with the pole, Caw said. No injuries were reported and damage from the wreck was limited to the truck and the utility pole, he added.

According to Snohomish County PUD spokesperson Cayle Thompson, no power outages related to the wreck were reported in the area.

If residents experience a power outage, they are advised to call the PUD’s Automated Outage Reporting Line at 425-783-1001 or call toll-free at 1-877-783-1001.