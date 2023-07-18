Tour de Terrace: What you need to know

Tour de Terrace is a Seafair-sanctioned, free summer festival for Mountlake Terrace and neighboring communities, attracting tens of thousands of visitors to Mountlake Terrace each July. This year the event runs Friday-Sunday, July 21-23.

The City of Mountlake Terrace advises community members to plan ahead for road closures and traffic congestion, especially around the parade this Friday, July 21. (More on the parade below.)

Here’s what you need to know

Festival

Includes food booths, beer garden, arts and crafts and carnival rides

Location

Evergreen Playfield Complex, 22205 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

Hours

Friday, July 21: 2-11 p.m.

Saturday, July 22: Noon-11 p.m.

Sunday, July 23: Noon-6 p.m.

Carnival

The carnival features rides by Davis Shows Northwest, including the Ali Baba, the Orbiter, the Zipper, Vertigo, Zendar or the Starship 2000. It runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Ride tickets are $6 each; $55 for 10 rides; all-day wristbands are $36.

Pancake breakfast

South end of the main field at Evergreen Playfields

8 a.m.-noon both Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23

The Smith Family Car Show

Presented by Doug’s Affordable Towing

Located on the grass field next to the carnival at Evergreen Playfield Complex, the car show registration begins at 8 a.m. with viewing of vehicles beginning at 9 a.m. The car show entry fee is $20 pre-registered, $30 day of event and vehicles must be street legal to sign up. Dash plaques to the first 50 vehicles and pre-registration closes Friday, July 21 at 4 p.m.

Cars, trucks and motorcycles compete in 16 classes for trophies. Trophies awarded per class; 1st place and runner up. The Best of Show trophy is awarded to the overall favorite, as selected by the Smith Family. Judged and viewer’s choice awards. Trophy presented for the Best Represented Club. Trophies are awarded at approximately 3 p.m.

Learn more here.

Parade

The Tour de Terrace parade starts at 6:45 p.m. The route runs northbound on 56th Avenue West from 234th Street Southwest to Evergreen Playfield at 222nd Street Southwest.

See celebrities, the classic car, truck and motorcycle show, amazing floats, drill teams, Mountlake Terrace High School sthletes, and more. And of course, the SeaFair pirates are on hand to “terrify” and delight the children.

This year’s Tour de Terrace Grand Marshal is none other than one of its co-founders, Judi Smith. The first Tour de Terrace parade was held in 1993, organized by a group of community volunteers that included Judi and her late husband, Jerry, who later went on to serve as mayor of Mountlake Terrace from 2003-2018. In 1994, the Smiths took the event to another level in partnership with Seafair and a small group of volunteers to celebrate the city’s 40th anniversary of incorporation. To grow the event, the Smiths bought huge tents and added food and craft booths, putt putt golf and music and hosted it over a weekend. “We wanted Tour de Terrace to be a place for people to come out and visit with their neighbors and, at the same time, generate pride in our community,” Judi Smith said. Besides Tour de Terrace, Judi volunteers for Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show, the Mountlake Terrace Garden Club and she serves on the Mountlake Terrace City Council Salary Commission. There won’t be a fireworks show this year, but festival organizer say they “look forward to seeing it again in the future.”

Learn more about Tour de Terrace on the festival website.