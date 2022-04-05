Tour de Terrace signals return of MLT events

Tour de Terrace, the largest community festival in Mountlake Terrace, returns in summer 2022 after a pandemic hiatus.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council approved the contract with the Tour de Terrace Organization on Monday night. This nonprofit was founded by late Mayor Jerry Smith and his wife, Judi, to celebrate the city’s 40th anniversary. Their Seafair-sanctioned event continues to be run by the Smith family, with support from the city as well as the Seafair clowns, pirates and parade marshals.

Tour de Terrace is scheduled for July 22-24, a bit earlier than in past years due to vendor availability.Attractions include a carnival, classic car show, fireworks display, live music, pancake breakfast, parade, street fair, and 5K fun run/walk. Hemlock State Brewing Company will be the beer garden provider this year, as Big E Ales has closed. The city contributes a lodging tax fund allocation and staffing from parks, police and public works, as well as field usage and lighting.

In addition, summer in Mountlake Terrace will bring the 3rd of July fireworks show, with details in the works. A proposal is set for city council review on April 18.

The city is also sponsoring the Volunteer Spring Cleanup April 23 at Veterans Memorial Park and the Civic Campus.

National Night Out Against Crime is in the planning stages and will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Evergreen Playfield Complex. This event will be similar to previous years, with free food and entertainment, and a new “fun zone” where kids can play and learn.

Then, this fall, the Arts of the Terrace Art Show will resume. The juried art show is set for Sept. 24-Oct. 1, with entry information coming soon. This event is organized by the city Arts Advisory Commission and Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts.

All community gatherings are subject to public health guidelines in place at the time.