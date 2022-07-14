Tour de Terrace returns July 22-24, and it’s not to late to be in the parade

Mark your calendars for Tour de Terrace, one of the best family festivals of Seafair. This three-day community event kicks off Friday, July 22, with the popular parade that winds along 56th Avenue West.

It’s not too late to sign up to be in the parade, which begins at about 7 p.m. You can register here. Fan favorites including the Seafair pirates and clowns, drill teams, dancers, floats, trucks, classic cars and more.

The parade travels along “Main Street” (56th Avenue West) from 234th Street, north to 222nd Street and Evergreen Playfield. Everyone should expect road closures along that route well into the evening.

Among the Tour de Terrace highlights are live music and entertainment, a beer garden, food booths, pancake breakfast, street fair, carnival, and the classic car, truck and motorcycle show. (Car show is Saturday only: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.) The fireworks show will light up the sky over Tour de Terrace just after 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The festival continues on Sunday, July 24, with more live music, food and activities.

For more information about Tour de Terrace including the musical lineup and volunteering opportunities, visit www.tourdeterrace.org. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.