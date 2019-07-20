Tour de Terrace preview: Classic Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show Saturday, July 27

The Tour de Terrace is just a week away, starting with the Friday, July 26 parade, followed by events all weekend long. Among the events is the 26th annual Classic Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show on Saturday, July 27.

Located on the grass field next to the carnival at Evergreen Playfield Complex, car show registration begins at 8 a.m. with viewing of vehicles at 10 a.m. The car show entry fee is $20 and vehicles must be street legal to sign up. The first 100 cars registered receive a dashboard plaque.

Cars, trucks and motorcycles compete in 16 classes for trophies. The Best of Show trophy is awarded to the overall favorite, as selected by a people’s choice vote. Trophies are awarded at approximately 3 p.m.

C & M Trophy, Rich’s Custom Upholstery, Lynnwood NAPA Auto Parts, Big E Ales Brewery, Ed’s Chimney and North City Tattoos sponsor the Tour de Terrace Car Show. There is also a raffle courtesy of Lynnwood NAPA Auto Parts.

Enjoy live music by Maltby Crew as you do your own bumper-to-bumper inspection on everything from vehicle antiques to works of art. No pets are allowed in the car show area to help prevent damage to the show vehicles.

To register for the car show, download the application here.