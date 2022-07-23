Tour de Terrace parade a blast with pirates, clowns and classic cars
Posted: July 22, 2022 1
The Tour de Terrace Parade tradition returned to Mountlake Terrace Friday night, officially launching the city’s three-day summer festival. Attendees were dazzled by cool cars, drill teams, Nile Shriner clowns and — of course — the Seafair pirates.
Grand marshal of this year’s parade was Double DD Meats owner Kim Nygard.
The festival continues Saturday with a pancake breakfast and a classic car show, a carnival, arts and crafts and food booths and a beer garden, followed by a fireworks show at 1o p.m. The festival also runs on Sunday. Learn more here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.