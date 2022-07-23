Tour de Terrace parade a blast with pirates, clowns and classic cars

The Tour de Terrace Parade tradition returned to Mountlake Terrace Friday night, officially launching the city’s three-day summer festival. Attendees were dazzled by cool cars, drill teams, Nile Shriner clowns and — of course — the Seafair pirates.

Grand marshal of this year’s parade was Double DD Meats owner Kim Nygard.

The festival continues Saturday with a pancake breakfast and a classic car show, a carnival, arts and crafts and food booths and a beer garden, followed by a fireworks show at 1o p.m. The festival also runs on Sunday. Learn more here.