Tour de Terrace gets underway with community parade

Perfect mid-70s temperatures greeted those attending Mountlake Terrace’s annual Tour de Terrace parade Friday night,

Crowds lined both sides of 56th Avenue West as local officials, bands, drill teams and clowns greeted and entertained. The Seafair Pirates as always did a bang-up job as they fired off their loud cannon, delighting most and alarming others.

Many parade-goers finished off the evening at Evergreen Playfields, with carnival rides and a beer garden featuring live music.

Tour de Terrace is one of the year’s highlights for Mountlake Terrace. It is a Seafair-sanctioned summer festival, first started by the husband-and-wife team of Jerry and Judi Smith in 1994 to celebrate and generate community spirit.Judi Smith was this year’s parade grand marshal. Her husband Jerry served as mayor of Mountlake Terrace from 2003 until his death in 2018.



The festival continues through Sunday at the Evergreen Playfield Complex, 22205 56th Ave. W.

Learn more here.

— Story, photos and video by David Carlos