Tour de Terrace Festival: What you need to know before you go

Tour de Terrace. a Seafair-sanctioned summer festival, returns to Mountlake Terrace this Friday-Sunday, July 22-24, after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The location is the Evergreen Playfields Complex, 22205 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Attractions include a carnival, classic car show on Saturday morning, a fireworks display Saturday night, live music, a pancake breakfast Friday and Saturday, a street fair with food booths and arts and crafts, and a beer garden featuring beer from Hemlock State Brewing.

The Tour de Terrace parade starts at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22. Here’s the parade route map:



The classic car show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the soccer fields. Learn more here.

A pancake breakfast will be held Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $6 and includes bacon, juice and coffee. More information here.

Enjoy an amazing fireworks show at 10 p.m. Saturday at the soccer field, put on by Alpha Pyrotechnics. Learn more here.

The carnival features rides by Davis Shows Northwest, including the Ali Baba, the Orbiter, the Zipper, Vertigo, Zendar, or the Starship 2000. Or wander over to the midway and try your hand at Hoop Shots, Water Balloons, Balloon Darts, Paradise Place and more.

The carnival runs 2 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Ride tickets are $6 each; $55 for 10 rides; all-day wristbands are $36.

The MLT 5K run/walk Saturday, July 23 is a benefit for Mountlake Terrace elementary schools. The out-and-back 5K course starts and ends at the Mountlake Terrace High School. The route winds through the local neighborhoods and a woodsy trail in Terrace Creek Park. The terrain is good for families with jogging strollers, the young, the old and even the competitive. Learn more here.

Detailed information about the festival can be found at the Tour de Terrace website.