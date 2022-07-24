Tour de Terrace Day 2: Fun and games Posted: July 23, 2022 51 Tour de Terrace overview of the carnival rides. The midway has its ups and downs. Enjoying the midway. A square meal. Playing miniature golf. Someone needed a doggy bag. School of Rock performs. Tour de Terrace, 7-23-22. — Photos taken Saturday by David Carlos
