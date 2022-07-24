Tour de Terrace Day 2: Cruising around the car show

Day 2 of the Tour de Terrace festival continued at Evergreen Playfields in Mountlake Terrace Saturday. A highlight of the day was the annual classic car show.
Learn more about the Tour de Terrace here.
— Photos by David Carlos
