Tour de Terrace, Day 2: Car show and carnival rides

A staple of Tour de Terrace, the Smith Family Car Show had many cool cars and trucks to drool over, from hot rods to muscle cars to vintage and exotic imports to pickup trucks and customs.

In addition to the major categories, lighthearted categories were awarded, including Fastest Looking, Best Car for a Date, Worst Gas Mileage and Most Likely in Need of a Tow Home. These provided many laughs among the crowd.

As the awards for the main categories were handed out (Best Mopar, Ford, Chevy and Import, among others) the final award was a bit different this year: There was no “Best in Show” category.

The Smith family, organizers of Tour de Terrace, created a “Favorite” category. Not necessarily going to the best car, but chosen by the Smiths as their favorite choice. The recipient was — drum roll, please — a 1962 VW 23-window Microbus, owned by Dan Roth. He’s owned the vehicle for six years. “It was all restored when I got it,” he said. “I lowered it and put a bigger motor in it.” This was his first time entering the bus in the Tour de Terrace Car Show.

Car show sponsors were C&M Trophy Company of Mountlake Terrace, and Doug’s Affordable Towing in Lynnwood.

The rest of the festival continued all day. People enjoyed carnival rides and games, then headed over to the food booths when they got hungry. The pancake breakfast was earlier in the day, and there were many sightings of roasted corn on the cob, corn dogs and huge servings of French fries.

Musical entertainment was provided by the School of Rock, Mark Shaffer, Commander Mojo, Graceland Station, Robbie Dee Elvis Tribute, and GenRAShun.

The fair was set to continue through 6 p.m. Sunday. Learn more here.

