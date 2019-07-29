Tour de Terrace celebration includes Jerry Smith tribute

1 of 11

Tour de Terrace continued the festivities on Saturday night with more food, music and dancing at Evergreen Playfield.

Day two of rides, carnival food and the highly-anticipated Classic Cars, Trucks and Motorcycle Show, was followed by a dance party with music by BroHamM. As the band paid tributes to legends like Stevie Wonder and the Commodores, community members of all ages danced the night away.

Music played as a fireworks show presented by Alpha Pyrotechnics dazzled the night sky over Mountlake Terrace. The show included a tribute to late Mountlake Terrace Mayor Jerry Smith, with his name presented in lights on the field in front of the fireworks display.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton