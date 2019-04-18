Tony Umayam returning to Terrace as head football coach

After being away for four years, Tony Umayam is returning to Mountlake Terrace High School to lead the Hawks’ football program.

Umayam, a 1990 graduate of MTHS, had served as the Hawks’ head coach for 11 years before resigning from the post in March 2015. Umayam had cited increasing demands from his day job and wanting to spend time with his family as to the reasoning for stepping down four years ago.

“I had planned that this would be the year that I would return to coaching,” Umayam said on Wednesday. “I wasn’t sure whether I would be a head coach or an assistant coach somewhere. And it just happened that the Terrace job opened.”

Hawk spring practices under Umayam will likely begin on May 29; fall practices will commence in mid-August.