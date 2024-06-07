To our readers: Looking for historical accounts of Scriber Lake

For a future article, the My Neighborhood News Network is working to reconstruct the history of Lynnwood’s Scriber Lake. We are looking for contact information related to longtime Scriber Lake historian Betty Munson or a descendant who may have Betty’s historical account of the lake.
Anyone with more information can email it to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.
