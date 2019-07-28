Tina Anderson: Avid reader, baker and needle pointer also lived to watch soccer

Tina Louise Anderson

7/9/1960 – 7/21/2019

On July 21st Tina Anderson, loving wife and mother passed away in her home surrounded by family.

Tina was born in Othello WA on July 9th, 1960 to James and Geraldine McFarlane.

She graduated from Meadowdale High School in 1978.

On July 3rd, 1985 she was married to Mark Anderson. They made their home in Mountlake Terrace where they raised their two sons, Kyle and Rory.

Tina was an avid reader, baker and needle pointer. Her cookies, cupcakes and pies were enjoyed and loved by many. Family and friends would often request their favorites for potlucks and other special events.

She always had a needle point project in the works for an upcoming birth in her family.

Tina had an extensive doll collection which included Barbie’s and special porcelain dolls. They were admired and envied by her many nieces.

She loved the holidays and to decorate her home. She had accumulated so many items she was forced to split the collection into 3 groups. (Even year/Odd year/Every year)

Tina grew to love the game of soccer. She was “Team Mom” for both of her son’s teams (Magic) (Apex) and also took on that role for a girls’ team that adopted her (Chili Peppers).

Tina lived to watch soccer and planned her day around the many games that were on that day.

Tina Loved the Slots. She would “Hit the Casino” often. Her luck was endless as she rarely came home with a loss. She would light up when the “Bonus” hit big and knew when to “Cash-Out” and head for home.

Tina is survived by her husband Mark, two sons Kyle (Sara Stevens), Rory (Courtney) and mother Gerry McFarlane.

Tina was part of many “Families”. She was the eldest of her biological family and is survived by her sisters Wanda, Anna (Brad) Weber, Cindy, Sherrie (Matt) Kilmer, Teri, Bobbie-Jo (Aaron) Chambliss and brother Jim McFarlane.

Tina was preceded in death by her father Jim McFarlane

She was also survived by the many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, and great Nieces and Nephews.

Tina was also part of many Foster families who loved and supported her throughout her life. Her last foster family, The Olmsteads, where she landed at the age of 14 and was part of that family for the rest of her life. She is survived by sister Teresa and brother Robb and Jerry Sr.

She was preceded in death by brother Jerry.

You will always be with us. We Love You!

A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home in the coming weeks.

Contact Mark [email protected] for details