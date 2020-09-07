Time to weigh in on Sound Transit’s 2021 Service Plan

Sound Transit is conducting a survey asking for customer feedback on ideas for improving future service. The agency also wants to hear how its COVID-19 service changes have affected riders and whether the current system design is meeting customers’ needs.

Visit www.SoundTransit.org/sip and you can take the survey — and also learn more about proposed changes to some ST Express routes for next year plus the new Link service the agency will be launching to the U District, Roosevelt and Northgate next fall.

The survey deadline is Sept. 25.